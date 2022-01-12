Nottingham Forest new boy Richie Laryea excited after move from Toronto FC

Richie Laryea (right) in action for Toronto against Inter Miami in October.

The 27-year-old has spent his career in the MLS with Orlando City and then Toronto FC, also making 22 international appearances for Canada.

And having joined Keinan Davis and Steve Cook as new faces at the City Ground, he’s happy to have made the move.

He told Forest’s official website: "It feels amazing to be here. It's been nothing but positivity since I stepped foot in the building and I hope to keep it that way.

"When you visit the stadium, you can see the history straight away. You can see that this is what English football is all about and this is what I've seen growing up as a kid, so it's a great feeling to be here.

"There are a lot of games in the Championship and it's a high tempo division which excites me.

"I'm ready to get to work and ready to play at The City Ground and see close to 30,000 fans here. I'm willing to give my all for my teammates and the club."

Forest boss Steve Cooper was equally happy with the signing and is keen to see how his MLS experiences translates to dealing with the rigours of the Sky Bet Championship.

He said: “He has a good pedigree having played in the MLS for Toronto and for the Canadian national team and we’re looking forward to seeing how he develops.

“He’s hungry to learn and prove himself in England and he gives us more options in wide positions which is really important.