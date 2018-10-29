Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka offers condolences to Leicester City owner’s family

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has offered his condolences to the family of the Leicester City owner following a helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday night.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha tragically lost his life along with four others on board the helicopter when it crashed outside the ground shortly after the Foxes’ match against West Ham United.

Forest manager Aitor Karanka

Supporters began laying flowers close to the scene of the crash on Sunday morning as messages of support flooded in from the wider football community.

After the victims had been named, Karanka posted on Twitter: “I’m extremely sorry to hear about the victims of the helicopter crash. My sincere condolences go to their loved ones and every member of the @LCFC family.”

It followed a post from the club’s official account on Saturday night.

“The thoughts of everyone at #NFFC are with all those affected by the helicopter crash at @LCFC this evening,” it read.

