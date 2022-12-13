Nottingham Forest loanee pair Riley Harbottle and Will Swan impress Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough in fine first half of the season
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is delighted with the contributions young Nottingham Forest loanee pair Riley Harbottle and Will Swan have made in the first half of the campaign.
Harbottle is establishing himself well in the 'Triple H' back three alongside Elliott Hewitt and Oli Hawkins while Swan has already scored seven times.
“Riley made some excellent, aggressive tackles in the first half on Saturday – I am glad he got the ball on a couple of them as he would have got a yellow card if he hadn't,” said Clough.
“He is whole-hearted. From the very first time we saw him pre-season you could see he gives you everything.
“I want him to be a little bit more relaxed on the ball and a little bit more composed, but we are talking here about his first few months in League football.
“You have to remember about Will Swan too. He played about four games all last season in League football. So this is their first experience - and they are doing very well considering that.
“We are delighted with them. We don't just bring people in to fill the benches. We can do that with our own younger players.
“Because of the injuries and our situation they have probably played more than we anticipated. But they have deserved their place in the team.”
He added: “Will has suffered with illness and injury and has been in and out. But someone told me he has one of the best goals ratios in the league to minutes on the pitch.
“Riley's defensive stats are good as well. They are still learning so they will make mistakes – as Riley did a few weeks ago - and miss chances. That's why they are here.”