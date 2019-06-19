Nottingham Forest ground redevelopment plans move a step closer

Nottingham Forest have secured a new 250-year lease to enable the club to redevelop The City Ground.

The lease has been granted by Nottingham City Council and comes following the announcement in February of plans to build a new Peter Taylor Stand as well as make improvements to the Trentside area, Brian Clough and Bridgford Stands.

The City Council leases the land that the stadium sits on to the club and have been negotiating new terms to facilitate the redevelopment.

The current 50-year lease will now be replaced by a much longer 250-year agreement, which will also see Forest increase the size of their leased area to include the land on Trentside North, behind the Trent End, from Trent Bridge on one side up to Trent Lock, close to Lady Bay Bridge. As part of the new terms, the club will take on responsibility for the boat houses at either end of the site boundary. These had previously been tenants of the City Council and will see new facilities built as part of the project.

Nottingham Forest Chairman, Nicholas Randall QC said: “The club would like to thank all those connected in helping secure our long-term future at The City Ground.

“When we announced our plans for the redevelopment of the stadium, we recognised the importance to remain at our iconic home. We understand what it means not only to our supporters but also for the people of the City and we are now delighted to have secured our lease for a further 250 years.

“We have been speaking to representatives of key groups involved in the redevelopment planning and will continue to do so to ensure the stadium is a place we all feel proud of.”

Councillor David Mellen, Leader of Nottingham City Council, said: “We share Nottingham Forest’s ambition for their redeveloped ground and have been pleased to work with them on the project. We understand what a huge difference it will make to Nottingham to have such a top-level sporting venue.

“We’re lucky that we have a proud sporting heritage in the city. Nottingham already boasts a world-class cricket ground, an elite-level ice hockey team and international-quality tennis facilities. This redevelopment of The City Ground will cement the reputation as a renowned sporting venue."