Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith joins Barnsley on emergency loan

Jordan Smith has joined League One side Barnsley on a seven-day emergency loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has made just one appearance for the Reds this season, in the Carabao Cup tie against Bury.

Smith, a product of Forest’s academy, was sent off after 33 minutes and has been unable to force his way back in.

Before that he was an ever-present in the first half of last season under Mark Warburton’s City Ground reign.

He will go straight into the Tykes’ squad for the trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, as fourth play seventh in League One.