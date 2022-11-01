Nottingham Forest friendly for Mansfield Town ahead of FA Cup trip
Mansfield Town will play a 60 minute behind-closed-doors friendly at Premier League neighbours Nottingham Forest today ahead of Saturday's FA Cup Round One trip to Barrow.
The session will be used to top up players' fitness and, if concussion protocol allows, to see if young Forest loanee defender Riley Harbottle is ready to return at the weekend.
“We have a friendly at Forest on their training ground,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough.
“Andy Reid phoned us to say they have quite a big squad and asked if we wanted 60 minutes, so we will use that as a good training session and just about everybody will be involved.
“We have players who need a game and some will play 30 minutes and some will play 60 and it will be a really good training session.
“If Riley can have 30 minutes in that then that will be great, depending on how he is feeling.
“Everyone will feature apart from those who have played the vast majority of the games so far.”
George Lapslie, Stephen Mclaughlin and Kellan Gordon will miss out under treatment for injuries.