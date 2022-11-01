The session will be used to top up players' fitness and, if concussion protocol allows, to see if young Forest loanee defender Riley Harbottle is ready to return at the weekend.

“We have a friendly at Forest on their training ground,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough.

“Andy Reid phoned us to say they have quite a big squad and asked if we wanted 60 minutes, so we will use that as a good training session and just about everybody will be involved.

Riley Harbottle - hoping for fitness test at parent club today.

“We have players who need a game and some will play 30 minutes and some will play 60 and it will be a really good training session.

“If Riley can have 30 minutes in that then that will be great, depending on how he is feeling.

“Everyone will feature apart from those who have played the vast majority of the games so far.”