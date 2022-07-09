The 21-year-old, who has experience playing in League Two with Port Vale in 2021, joined the rest of the Stags’ squad for Saturday’s friendly at Retford United.The Mansfield-born player scored 12 goals in 22 matches, with six assists, in Forest under-23s’ campaign last season.Mansfield manager Nigel Clough said: “Will is a young striker who needs further league experience and we’re delighted he’s joined us to bolster our striking options.