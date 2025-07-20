Joe Gardner picked up an injury in the 3-1 win at Sligo Rovers.

Stags loan man Joe Gardner is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines following his injury against Sligo Rovers.

Garnder picked up an angle ligament injury following a bad tackle with subsequent scans confirming a recovery period around the six week mark.

It came just days after the promising forward joined Mansfield on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

“He has had a scan and it’s pretty much as we thought, it is going to be around the six week mark with ankle ligament damage,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“He just got caught and twisted and everything we have agreed on a treatment and rehab plan with Forest.

If we get an international break, he will be ready to return after that. It is a big blow for him, he only signed two days before but you are going to pick these injuries up.

“To only have one at this stage is extremely pleasing for everyone considering what we have had in previous seasons.

“The trip was perfect for four days apart from one bad tackle and one lad’s poor decision. He has apologised, the manager apologised straight away, they don’t want that sort of thing but it is football and it happens.”

Gardner has spent nine years on Trentside to date, joining the club in 2016, aged 10.

The attacker made his first-team debut for the Reds against Bristol City in 2024, climbing off the bench in the Emirates FA Cup.

Gardner impressed for Forest’s B team in the opening half of the 2024/25 season, appearing 12 times in Premier League 2, scoring six and setting up a further two goals.