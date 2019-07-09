Nottingham Forest fans react to signing of goalkeeper Arijanet Muric on loan from Manchester City

‘Every good team is built on a good goalie’

That is one of hundreds of responses to the news of Nottingham Forest signing goalkeeper Arijanet Muric on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old became the Reds’ fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Sammy Ameobi, Tiago Silva, Alfa Semedo and Yuri Ribeiro to the City Ground.

And the capture of Muric has certainly been welcomed by Forest’s supporters on the club’s Facebook page. Here’s a sample of the comments in response to Muric’s arrival.

James Stringer said: “Every good team is built on a good goalie.”

Matt Hawkes posted: “One hell of a signing this - COYR.”

Mark Kelley said: “Fantastic signing. No disrespect to pants (Costel Pantilimon) but this kid is an awesome keeper, just look at City’s run to the Carabao Cup final.”

Ben Boomhauer added: “Amazing signing! Just a striker and a right back and done!”

Stephen McCubbin posted: “Brilliant signing.”

Pierce Bennett said: “Just booked the promotion party.”

James Halouva added: “Great keeper, now all we need is a couple of good quality strikers, get the dead wood out the team and we’re ready for the new season.”