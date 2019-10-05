Nottingham Forest extend unbeaten run with hard-fought win over Brentford

Nottingham Forest made it ten leagues game unbeaten this afternoon with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Brentford at the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi’s men edged the first half but it remained goalless at the break however a strong start to the second period by the Reds eventually saw them opening the score as captain Ben Watson emphatically volleyed home in the 56th minute.

The Reds started on the front foot and asked some questions of the Brentford defence with some well-delivered balls into the area early on.

Their first real effort arrived in the 16th minute when brilliant work by Joe Lolley saw his slalom towards the edge of the Brentford area but his lifted effort was easily held by Brentford ‘keeper David Raya.

Forest were looking dangerous from corners and Raya had to be at his best in the 20th minute to palm away a Tiago Silva delivery before Ben Watson prodded wide a minute later.

Brentford began to slowly grow into the game and in the 26th minute, Josh Dasilva stung the hands of Brice Samba with a low shot at the near post.

Tiago Silva almost scored a stunning opener for Forest in the 34th minute but his free kick from distance crept just wide of the post with Raya at full stretch.

Five minutes later and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo tried an effort from 25 yards out but his first-time strike was straight down the throat of Samba.

Just before half time, Samba had to produce a really good save to deny Sergi Canos as the Brentford man saw his freekick from 30 yards take a deflection on its way through.

Forest began the second half strongly and had two quick-fire chances to take the lead. First Silva’s freekick from the left ended up at the feet of Lolly who fired over the bar before Lolley then slipped through Grabban who saw his chance snuffed out by Brentford captain Pontus Jansson at the expense of a corner.

From the resulting set piece, Forest finally broke the deadlock. At the far post, Joe Worrall headed the ball back into danger and Ben Watson was on hand to acrobatically volley past Raya.

Forest were looking to kill the game off and Tiago Silva went close in the 72nd minute, fizzing a powerful effort just wide of the target.

Sammy Ameobi was a second half substitution for the Reds and he had two chances to extend Forest’s advantage but was denied by Raya on both occasions.

In the end, for the second successive home game, a solitary goal by Ben Watson was enough to win it for the Reds as they moved up to second in the Championship table.

FOREST XI (4-2-3-1): Samba (GK); Cash, Worrall, Rodriguez, Ribeiro; Watson ©, Sow (Adomah 78’); Lolley, Silva, Carvalho (Ameobi 65’); Grabban (Mir 91’)

SUBS NOT USED: Muric (GK), Figueiredo, Bostock, Robinson

BRENTFORD XI: Raya (GK), Henry, Norgaard, Canos, Jensen (Karelis 76’), Watkins, Dasilva (Benrahma 63’), Jansson ©, Mbeumo (Mokotjo 63’), Dalsgaard, Jeanvier

SUBS NOT USED: Daniels (GK), Thompson, Pinnock, Clarke

REFEREE: Dean Whitestone

ATTENDANCE: 27, 596 (1,005 away)

FOREST MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Ben Watson