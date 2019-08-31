Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi happy to see 'crazy' August finished with

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi claims he is glad to see the back of a “crazy” August after his first competitive month as Reds boss ended in a 1-1 draw with Preston North End at the City Ground, stretching his side’s unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

Forest were unable to secure a third successive victory on Saturday as a dogged performance by Preston saw them go ahead through Billy Bodin before substitute Albert Adomah secured a share of the points for the hosts.

Speaking post-match, Lamouchi was clearly relieved to draw August to a close.

“I’m happy to finish this crazy month,” said the former Rennes manager.

“It’s the worst month in our season, we played eight games in one month. There’s a lot of new players, some players come late but it’s very positive because we just lost the first game and we didn’t deserve to lose.

“There will be some rest for the players [during the international break]. They deserve to enjoy it with family and friends, and to come back fresh ready to work again because we have a job to do.”

Lamouchi was also quick to credit his players for the character they showed after fighting back from 1-0 down to secure a share of the spoils for a third time this season.

“I like the character of my players to come back in the game,” said the 47 year old post-match.

“1-0 down was lucky for us. We didn’t play the first half, we gave them more time to play and more chances.

“They won the first half, we won the second one because we started to play, we changed something. We were more aggressive; we had more rhythm and we tried until the end to win.”