Nottingham Forest appoint new head coach and six new first team backroom staff

Nottingham Forest have revealed their new head coach - not long after announcing the departure of Martin O’Neill.

Sabri Lamouchi takes over the Reds hot seat which would have still been warm after O’Neill’s exit this lunch time.

He will be assisted by six new members of staff who will support the first team, the club also confirmed.

Lamouchi was most recently in charge of Rennes in the French top flight, taking them from the relegation places to qualify for the Europa League in 2017-18.

He also led the Ivory Coast to the 2014 World Cup as the top-ranked side in Africa and the quarter-finals of the 2013 African Cup of Nations, and won the Qatari Cup and reached the Asian Champions League semi-finals during his time at El Jaish SC.

Lamouchi also had a distinguished playing career, making over 470 appearances for clubs such as Monaco, Parma, Inter Milan and Olympique Marseille as well as appearing 12 times for the French national team.