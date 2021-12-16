Farrend Rawson clears under pressure from Jamille Matt last season.

“They are on fire at the moment, flying at the top of the league,” he said.

“It's going to be a tough test but we're all looking forward to it.

“They have been scoring a lot of goals this season, but it's nothing to fear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We go there in good form, full of confidence with the run we've been on, and we will go there with our chests stuck out and take the game to them.”

Rovers let a 4-1 lead slip in last week's shock 5-5 draw at struggling Oldham, but Rawson said: “I don't think they will change much as what they have been doing has been working.

“But we won't be shying away from it. We will approach it like every other game, go out there and show Forest Green what Mansfield are about and why we're are on the run we've been on. The lads are all ready to go.”

With players registering positive Covid tests this week, routines have been disrupted and players encouraged to mix as little as possible indoors.

But Rawson said: “That's the world we live in at the moment.

“These are the things you have to deal with. But we have shown with the squad we have that when we have players missing, others have filled in and we have adapted.