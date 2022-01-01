Stags players from 1970s

Nostaglia: Rod Arnold, Kevin Bird, Ernie Moss and the men who made Mansfield Town in the late 1970's

Our latest Mansfield Town retro gallery takes us back to the late 1970’s and what was a golden time the club.

By Stephen Thirkill
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 9:44 am

Stags won the Third Division title on their way to what is now the Championship as some of the club’s most iconic players wrote their names into Mansfield history.

And if you like this gallery then here are 15 more Mansfield Town nostalgia pictures going back to the 1960’s.

1. Kevin Bird

Defender Kevin Bird is pictured challenging for the ball against Exeter in 1979. He would go on to play 450 times for Mansfield over 11 very memorable seasons.

2. Rod Arnold

The Wolverhampton-born keeper is pictured taking the applause of the crowd. He joined Stags on loan in 1971 before moving permanently to Field Mill in 1973. With 513 first-team appearances (440 in the league), he is the club's all-time appearance record holder.

3. Ernie Moss

Ernie Moss goes up for a header against Walsall in 1978. Ernie won promotion with Mansfield in the 1976–77 season. After playing for Stags in their first ever season in the Second Division, he returned to the third tier with Chesterfield in January 1979.

4. Kevin Randall

Kevin Randall looks to beat his man at Wrexham in 1977. A 1-0 win saw Mansfield lift the Division One title.

