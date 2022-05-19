“We have had to deal with some tough decisions all season, but I have to congratulate Nigel Clough and Mansfield and we wish them all the best,” he said.

“But I've been told we should have had two penalties, one in the first half on Fraser Horsfall which the referee's assessor almost apologised for, and then the one on Louis Appere which is a foul in the box.

“I felt we played really well tonight and we dominated most of the game but our best chance probably came with Josh Eppiah's header in the first minute or two.

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady makes his point to linesman Daniel Flynn in the Sixfields semi-final.

“Credit to Mansfield, they put their bodies on the line. There were loads of blocks and loads of clearances. We had a lot of entries into the final third and into their box but they battled and worked hard to deny us.

“We dominated play and dominated all of the stats but unfortunately we did not test their goalkeeper enough.”

He continued: “We have had a fantastic season. We just missed out by a whisker for automatic promotion but I was just completely overwhelmed by the reaction of the fans at the end of the game.

“I think they felt the effort the players gave tonight because it was absolutely incredible. We pushed and pushed and pushed and unfortunately we just couldn't get over the line and get ourselves to Wembley.

“It's deeply disappointing and the players are deeply disappointed but I can't ask for anything more from them because they have given absolutely everything this season.

“We kept knocking on the door but Mansfield kept it shut with block after block and they worked very hard. We probably could have had two penalties as well but what's done is done.

“We said from the start of the season that we wanted to build a connection between staff, players and fans. The fans told us at the start of the season that they wanted a team to be proud of and hopefully we have delivered that.

“We have a group of staff here who really care and who are connected to the town and give it everything we have. We will come back again.