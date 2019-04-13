Sixfields

Northampton Town 1-1 Mansfield Town: Match Gallery

Mansfield Town’s hopes of automatic promotion were dented by a second half Northampton equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Sixfields.

Gareth Williams captured the best of the match action.

Mal Benning's corner for Mansfield evades everyone and finds the far corner of the net to make it 1-0 at Northampton.
Mal Benning's corner deceives everyone including Northampton keeper David Cornell to make it 1-0 to the Stags.
Mansfield's Mal Benning receives the congratulations after giving them the lead at Northampton.
Ryan Sweeney leaps above Northampton's Daniel Powell.
