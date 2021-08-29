Norcross wins it for Sherwood Colliery

Will Norcross celebrating his winning goal.

The opening exchanges saw The Wood dominating possession with Tim Gregory, Jobe Shaw and Gareth Curtis all getting an early sight on goal.

Gregory saw a cross fumbled behind as the visitors pressed on. Carter Widdowson was next to see an effort go close, his free kick narrowly wide.

The goal finally arrived on 22 minutes, the in-form Will Norcross on hand to score after a near post flick-on by Shaw found him in space, Norcross calmly finding the net.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wood continued to press forward, Ryan Ingram went close after an intricate move and as the first half closed Gregory just failed to reach Ingram’s cross. This came after Goole had finally had some possession as the first half ended.

The second half saw the home team start well and they managed to level the game in the opening minute.

Callum McEwan found the corner of the net with a low shot after Sherwood failed to deal with a regulation cross.

This sparked a good spell for Goole who had certainly started the half much better than Sherwood.

The game needed a touch of quality for the visitors and Norcross duly supplied it with a fine finish from Jamie York’s ball to restore Sherwood’s advantage in the 73rd minute.