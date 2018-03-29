Wilding impresses on debut as Selston move up to third

Selston moved back up to third in the East Midlands Counties League Premier with a 3-1 win over Ashby Ivanhoe on Wednesday night.

Guy Wilding, signed on a dual registration with Swanwick Pentrich Road of the Central Midlands Football League, made a notable impression on his Selston debut at the Parish Ground.

His seventh-minute goal came from a Gary Breach ball over the top, the striker took two clever touches and beat visiting keeper Nik Ivanov with a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

The half failed to match its early promise with Selston looking comfortable but uninspired and Ashby not really creative enough. Selston had half chances spurned by Dominic Airey and Wilding.

Whilst Ashby’s Josh Johnson should really have scored when a deep corner found him all alone at the back post four yards from goal. His first time effort was tame and straight at Jake Ball.

The home side did put their foot on the gas in the second half though as Wilding turned provider when he latched onto a through ball wide right and unselfishly laid a ball into Elliott Jones to finish from eight yards.

Airey went close with a header before another debutant, 18-year-old Henry Brooks, played his part by doing well wide left and pulling the ball back for Airey to stroke home from 12 yards to put the tie to bed.

Wilding should have had a brace when through on goal following a clever ball from skipper Ben Moore but his chipped effort sailed over the bar.

Ashby were gifted a consolation on 86 minutes, when a defensive error let in Jamie York. The Ashby man drove at goal and kept his head and beat Jake Ball coolly to make the score 3-1.

Selston travel to in-form Dunkirk on Saturday and then entertain league leaders Teversal on Easter Monday.