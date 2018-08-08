Weaver a thorn in Radford’s side as Sherwood ease to victory

Sherwood Colliery ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Radford FC in the East Midlands Counties League on Tuesday night.

Lewis Weaver scored twice and Tate Clarke the other as Sherwood overcame their Nottinghamshire rivals at Blidworth Welfare.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes to the match, Sherwood broke the deadlock after a sustained period of pressure.

Shaun Smith did well to keep an attack alive when he fed Liam Theakstone who crossed for Clarke to open the scoring.

The temperature was hotting up on the field and a series of strong challenges by Radford infuriated Sherwood’s players.

The referee finally brandished a yellow card to a Radford player for a foul half way through the first half.

The second half started with a change for Sherwood as Ricky Starbuck replaced by Ewan Robson.

Keenan Leeds was shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away resulting in a Radford free kick which came to nothing.

Weaver would go on to score twice but could have had three if he hadn’t of shot wide from Smith’s cross into the box.

Radford had more energy than they did in the first and had a good spell but Sherwood’s control was never really tested.

Theakstone was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet when his strike thundered against the woodwork.

And Theakstone would perhaps feel he could have done better after Smith had chased down a poor back pass but he took too long and an opposing defender recovered.

Sherwood almost conceded a Jordan Harris own goal when Radford took a quick free kick only for Liam Kerry to come to the rescue with a tip around the post.

Sherwood made a double substitution with Clarke and Theakstone replaced by Ethan Weiztort and Jimmy Adcock on 72 minutes.

Sherwood went two-up on 77 minutes as a cross from Jamie York on the right wing was met by Weaver who slotted home.

Just minutes later, Sherwood further extended their lead when Weaver latched on to a terrific pass to make it 3-0.

Smith had the ball in the back of the net on 83 minutes but it was ruled out after the opposing keeper had handled outside the box in the lead up to Smith tucking in.

And Weaver was inches away from connecting with a Weiztort cross which would have been his hat-trick, as it finished 3-0.