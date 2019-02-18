WATCH ‘Goal of the Season contender’: Danny O’Brien’s fabulous 50-yard strike sinks National League North leaders Chorley

Danny O’Brien’s fabulous 50-yard strike handed Alfreton Town a shock 2-1 victory over National League North leaders Chorley on Saturday.

O’Brien received the ball just inside the visitors’ half and spotting opposite keeper Matt Urwin off his line attempted an audacious lob which found the back of the net.

His goal-of-the-season contender sealed a second half comeback which two minutes earlier had seen Danny Clarke level, after Marcus Carver had given Chorley a first half lead.

A delighted Alfreton boss Billy Heath declared it “goal of the season - it doesn’t matter who scores from now on THAT will be goal of the season” following the full time whistle at the Impact Arena, which saw the Reds produce their best performance of the campaign.

Alfreton squandered a chance to make it 3-1 by missing a 71st-minute penalty as Jordan Sinnott blazed over.

Heath said: “It was a really good performance. The biggest disappointment was first half when we found ourselves one down. Again we give a cheap goal away.

“The players were so disappointed at half-time, but I think at the end we got what we deserved. I think what we showed second half was magnificent, the work rate, the desire and quality at times - we were playing against the league leaders and I think we were good for the win.

“Danny Clarke’s been magnificent for me for years and years, and that’s why he’s won the things he’s won.

“He’s not had a massive amount of game time this year, which is a mistake by myself, because when he plays like that you know one thing with him he’ll never stop running and never stop working and he caused them problems from minute one with his determination and he’s awkward to play against.

“Danny O’Brien’s finish is as good as you are going to see anywhere, any week in any game.

“We missed another penalty, which could easily have calmed the game down a lot - we’re going to have to look at that, but [despite his miss] l thought Jordan Sinnott was great.”

And added: “It’s unfair not to mention everybody, but quite rightly the two Dannys will get the plaudits although we were very very solid - not too many alarm bells ringing but we did exactly what we needed to do.”

ALFRETON: Ramsbottom; Clackstone, Shiels [O’Brien 43], Riley, Wilde, Lynch, Johnson, Sinnott, Smith, Hotte, Clarke. Subs not used: Allan, Chettle, Clifton, Nicholson.

CHORLEY: Urwin; Challoner, Blakeman, Teague [Wilson 75], Jordan, Meppen-Walters, Newby, O’Keefe, Carver, McGurk [Almond 68], Cottrell [Hooper 80]. Subs not used: Leather, Anson.

Referee: Barry Lamb.

Attendance: 536.