View the best of the action between Alfreton Town and St Neots Town in this online gallery.

A 4-0 win for Alfreton at the Impact Arena saw the Reds go into the hat for the first round proper of the FA Cup.

The draw will be made tonight (Monday 22nd October, 7pm, live on BBC 2) with ties scheduled for weekend of 9th November.

Alfreton are ball number 61.