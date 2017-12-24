Teversal win six goal thriller

Teversal beat Ashby Ivanhoe following a six goal thriller.

Ashby took the lead on eight minutes when they upped the tempo and Dan Matkin scored from seven yards.

The true character that is shining through with confidence in the Tevie camp at moment saw them taking the early set back in their stride and two minute after going behind they were level when Aaron Pride drilled home a loose ball from a corner.

On 36 minutes the visitors restored their lead with another ball over top to release Dan Matkin, who finished in style.

Defensive lapses was becoming a bit of a theme and Dave Cockerill took advantage of a slack back pass to score between two defenders on 39 minutes.

The second half saw Teversal coming out looking sharper and pressing higher up the park preventing Ashby the time to play those defensive splitting balls that was causing the concern in the first period.

On 54 minutes Teversal took the lead after Dave Cockerill scored from the spot after his penalty had initially been saved.

And they made the game safe seven minutes later thanks to another penalty after Danny Fletcher had been brought down.

Cockerill stepped up and smashed home to seal his hat-trick and move top of the goalscoring charts for the league.