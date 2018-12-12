Teversal fight back from a goal down to win at Ashby Ivanhoe

Teversal produced a fine away display to win 2-1 at Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday.

Teversal travelled to Leicestershire knowing that the improved showings should start to return the points their efforts deserve. The added bonus was that they knew an away win would see them in touching distance of the clubs above them and this included Ashby.

The wet conditions made for heavy pitch but it was the Tevie Boys who settled the quickest with an opening after two minutes created by Rowley who picked out Wilkinson's timely run before pulling back to Pride who was denied by a save from Richards at the near post.

Ashby settled in the game became a threat with a direct approach that saw Kerr Horn stretch the visitors defence and gained a corner. Minshul stepped up to the quadrant to deliver a far post corner that found Pickering whose powerful header clipped the bar on its way to safety. Horn again managed to work the space behind visitors' defence before being denied by a save at the near post by Briggs.

On 28 minutes Ashby took the lead against the run of play. Again Horn picked up a direct ball before picking out Minshul’s timely supporting run with the initial effort from 18 yards blocked by Allen, but the ball dropping nicely for the striker to use the defender as a marker to bend his effort out of the reach of Briggs and in at the far post.

Teversal remained calm, continuing to play the better football, hoping it would see them gain parity. But with half time approaching it looked like Ashby would remain resolute and hold their lead to the break.

A patient build up on 42 minutes saw Payling deliver a cross dead into the home penalty with Matty Wilkinson challenging with Pickering, which was enough to prevent the defender heading clear as the ball dropped to Smith to finish from 18 yards out to level to the delight of the visitors.

In their wildest dreams the Tevie Boys could have dreamt of the turn round in the 45th minute and as the heavens opened up for a deluge, the visitors took the lead as Wilkinson held the ball up to spread the ball out to Rowley to attack the 18 yard box before picking out Williamson's superbly timed run to the near post to produce an exquisite finish, rolling the ball under Richards' desperate dive and into the net/

Ashby came out with all guns blazing in the second-half with Briggs forced into an excellent block to deny Carline after being found by an excellent through ball from Earps.

Teversal rode the pressure to regain control with Richards making an excellent save at the near post to deny the adventurous Allen after playing a one-two with Williamson.

Williamson showed his creative vision when a speculative effort from about 20 yards caught Richards having to adjust quickly to gain a bit of good fortune as he spilled the ball, but got enough on it to guide wide of the far post.

Teversal were denied again when Payling's surging break from his own half saw the full back ride a challenge before whipping a perfect cross that forced Dan Stevenson to take desperately measures to superbly intercept as Williamson loomed to finish at the far post.

With the game moving into the latter stages Horn fired a warning shot across the Teversal bow with Briggs again denying the striker with another excellent save.

With the warning taken on board the visitors' best form of defence was to attack and Richards produced a great save to deny Wilkinson after the striker was found by Hutchinson after the midfielder intercepted a break by the host.

There was nothing Richards could do as Aaron Pride's speculative effort from 30 yards hit the bar. The game came to a close with the Tevie Boys good value for their win and the first time since the start of the season that they have recorded back to back victories.