Shirebrook Town boss happy with late point

Joint Shirebrook Town manager Alan Widdoswon was content with a point after his side scored an injury-time winner to draw 2-2 with East Yorkshire Carnegie.

Ryan Williams gave the home side the lead from penalty spot before Carter Widdowson levelled just before the break.

Town again fell behind in the second half after Josh Walker scored.

But Shirebrook were rescued when Jonathan Ricardo headed past his own keeper.

“I am very pleased to come away with point, It is a fair result in horrendous conditions.

They were the worst conditions I have ever witnessed in football, so first of all, I would like to give the utmost credit to both sides for making it a very good game,” he said.

“We started well against the wind without creating anything in the final third.

“Our defence and ‘keeper in the first half hour were fantastic and withstood all they threw at us, but our own mistake and not being able to clear our lines resulted in the penalty, which was put away.

“We then had more urgency up top and we got our equaliser through a brilliant free-kick from Carter Widdowson.

“We said at half-time that we needed to step up our work rate, but they created the better chances and took a deserved lead with a very good individual goal.

“From then on it was all us creating chance after chance without really troubling their keeper. When Brad Swain somehow guided his free header wide at the end and I thought “that’s that.”

It was the visitors who had the better of the first 20 minutes but struggled to create and clear cut chances.

As the half wore on the home side began to grow into the game and in the 34th minute East Yorkshire Carnegie were awarded a penalty that was converted by Williams.

As Shirebrook began to push forward looking to get back into the game chances started to fall Shirebrook’s way.

And, in the 41st minute Shirebrook were level when Widdowson curled a free kick round the wall and into the bottom corner and the sides went in level at the break.

East Yorkshire started the better of the team in the second half and had many chances to retake the lead but were very wasteful.

In the 68th minute Walker restored the lead for East Yorkshire Carnegie.

In the last 20 minutes Shirebrook pushed forward looking to get back into the game with chances coming and going for Sam Martin, Brad Holmes and Swain.

Widdowson also hit the bar with a free-kick but, as the game went deep into injury-time, Ricardo made a hash of a long ball and headed past his own keeper to save Shirebrook Town. an East Yorkshire Carnegie defender and his header backwards hit the inside of the post and rolled across the line and Shirebrook claimed a point.