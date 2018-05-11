Shirebrook stunned by last minute Eccleshill leveller in NCEL Division One play-offs

Shirebrook Town were minutes away from a NCEL Division One play-off final place - only to have that dream dashed by an 89th-minute Eccleshill United equaliser in Wednesday’s semi.

Leading 2-1 thanks to second half goals from Daniel Williams and Joe Naylor, Shirebrook looked to be heading for the final when a Chris Lever goal for Eccleshill made it 2-2 and forced extra-time.

Such a late goal saw momentum shif and it was Eccleshill who took advantage by scoring twice more through Thomas Rose and a second for Antony Brown as they ran out 4-2 victors.

Eccleshill will play Grimsby Borough on Saturday 12th May 2018 for a chance to be promoted to the NCEL Premier Division.