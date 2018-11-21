Own goal gives Sherwood Colliery derby win over Clipstone in EMCFL League Cup

An own goal three minutes from time help Sherwood Colliery made it through to the last eight of the East Midlands Counties Football League Cup with a 2-1 win at Clipstone.

In swirling wet conditions Sherwood Colliery dominated the opening 45 minutes and really should have had more than Kieran Wells’ 37th minute header to show for their efforts.

The second half saw Clipstone come more into the game and veteran Danny Tighe almost levelled for the home team with a free-kick that hit the upright.

The equaliser did come in bizarre fashion on 81 minutes when Joe McCormack’s punch clear seemed to hit Mark Carter and bounce into the unguarded net.

This seemed to spark ‘The Wood’ into life and they retook the lead six minutes later when Jordan Ingram’s cross caused confusion and the ball ended up in the net through an unfortunate own goal.