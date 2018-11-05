Matlock Town sign former Nottingham Forest midfielder

Matlock boss Dave Frecklington has added to his squad with the signing of Michael Hollingsworth from Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division rivals Grantham Town.

Hollingsworth, 24, began his career in the youth team at Nottingham Forest and was a member of the Reds side which reached the FA Youth Cup quarter finals in 2012/13.

He joined hometown team Boston United at the start of the 2014/15 campaign before moving to Grantham later that season.

“Michael’s experienced at this level and knows this league inside out,” said Frecklington.

“He played a big part in Grantham reaching the play off final last season and has also played in the league higher. At 24 years old he’s coming into his best years, he’s mobile, aggressive and can play so he will add good competition for the players we have in the centre of the park. He’s a great character and a winner, so he fits the type of player we like to have at the club.”

Hollingsworth is likely to be added to the Gladiators squad for Tuesday night’s home Derbyshire Senior Cup clash with Shirebrook Town (7.45 pm).