Matlock Town boss insists club needs to keep feet on the ground

Manager Dave Frecklington says everyone must keep their feet firmly on the ground at Matlock Town.

Injured players have been returnign as the club extended their unbeaten run to eight mathces following their 4-1 win at Nantwich.

Matlock then won their first cup game of the season as Shirebrook were blown away in the first half when Frecklington’s troops scored all of their five goals in a 5-1 verdict.

“Expectations have gone through the roof but we must all keep our feet firmly on the ground,” said Frecklington as he prepares for Saturday’s rearranged home clash with Bamber Bridge.

“At Nantwich there was loads of character and our team spirit came shining through. Half way through we had to change the way we played as we pressed really high up the field and were camped in their territory.

“We found quality in the final third, in fact we were ruthless in both boxes, defending really well and scoring some great goals and to win 4-1 against a very good side like Nantwich shows the quality we have.

“They (Nantwich) were unbeaten in eleven games and unbeaten at home, in second place like Warrington when we went there and won.

“We kept our shape and our discipline and could have had five or six. Beating sides like Warrington and Nantwich shows we’re capable of beating anyone in the league.”

Tuesday’s Derbyshire Senior Cup win brought about a different challenge with Matlock odds on favourites to progress. Frecklington showed his intentions in the county trophy by naming a strong side, making only one change from the team which started in Cheshire as new signing Michael Hollingsworth from Grantham Town replaced the injured Harry Vince in midfield.

“I was really pleased with the attitude of the players, we asked them for professionalism and they responded by putting the game to bed early doors,” he added.

“To be 5-0 up at half time was brilliant. I was disappointed with the second half but we’ve got through the tie injury free and also given some academy lads a chance in the second half.”

Matlock now face Belper at home in the quarter-finals on Tuesday December 4.

Frecklington also took time to thank the supporters who cheered the team on to their two victories this week.

He added: “Our support at Nantwich on a cold wet day was fantastic, they came in numbers again and it was also a very good crowd on Tuesday for a County Cup tie on a Champions League night.

“We want togetherness and the players really appreciate it. It feels like that togetherness is there and if we meet bumps along the road which we inevitably will at some point, then it’s vital we all stay together as one.”

There will be a minute’s silence before kick off on Saturday to commemorate Rememberance Day and also as a mark of respect to Leicester City Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and others who perished in the helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium a fortnight ago.

Armed forces personnel or veterans can gain free admission to the match on production of their Armed Forces card at the turnstiles.