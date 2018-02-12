Match gallery: Alfreton Town 2 Tamworth 1

Alfreton Town boss Chris Moyses said the Reds stuck to their task well as a late goal saw off 10-man Tamworth 2-1 at the Impact Arena to clinch a third win in four matches under the new manager.

A clearance off the line by Kyron Stabana to deny Luke Shiels nine minutes from time appeared to have thwarted the Reds’ hopes of a comeback victory, but Moyses said he always thought a winning goal would come.

“Yes, always. We stuck out the task really well,” he said.

“it was a dogged performance. There was not a lot of pretty football played.

“We knew we had to be strong, physical and determined, and l think we were.”

Craig Westcarr hit the 86th-minute winner, repeating his dramatic late intervention in October when he also settled the clash between the two sides.