Liam Hearn named interim Basford United manager amid backroom reshuffle

Basford United have appointed Liam Hearn as interim manager and Dom Roma as interim coach after the departures of Martin Carruthers and Mark Clifford.

In a backroom reshuffle, Graham Rodger has joined the club as goalkeeping coach from AFC Mansfield and vice-chairman Tom Brookbanks takes on a new role as director of football.

Basford have also signed central defender Brad Gascoyne from Barwell. Chairman Chris Munroe said: “I am delighted with these appointments and signing. Liam and Dom are both highly experienced Football League and high National League level players.

“Liam has already shown excellent potential managing our Educational Academy team, and Dom managed Gainsborough Trinity in National League North. The fit is good and they will command the respect of our excellent playing staff.

“Myself and Tom will work closely together, tapping into his great experience and knowledge to formulate the future development and direction of this great football club.”

And, on the departures of Carruthers and Clifford, added: “I would like to personally thank Martin and Mark for their tireless and excellent contribution to the club. Two promotions and numerous cup successes in five years is a fabulous testament to them. I wish them all the very best. Both can leave with heads held high having done the job they were asked to do.

“The club have taken this tough decision to bring about a change of direction and implement a new structure that will better fit our objectives of continual progression.”