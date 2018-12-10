Lee Widdowson counts the cost of missed chances for Shirebrook Town

Shirebrook Town boss Lee Widdowson was left counting the cost of missed chances after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Swallownest.

Two goals from Alex Lill did the damanage with Town blowing plenty of second half chances to get the win.

“The game was a very scrappy affair in poor conditions with both sides having good chances to take the two points, but with swallownest taking theirs and us missing ours,” he said.

“I was very disappointed because I thought we at least deserved a point but we cannot give teams sloppy goals and think we will get something from the game, but we will hopefully learn from it and try harder next game.”

It was the visitors who started the game the better of the two sides with them having a flurry of corners.

Shirebrook grew into the game with the pace of Ben Burbanks causing trouble and he almost gave Shirebrook the lead mid-way through the half when he chipped just wide of the post.

The second half burst into life within seconds of the restart when Lill gave Swallownest the lead.

As Shirebrook pushed forward looking for the equaliser chances came and went for Ben Burbanks, George Simpson, Tom Widdowson and Sam Martin.

Shirebrook were level in the 60th minute when a free-kick was booted long and flicked into the path of Ben Burbanks who smashed in into the net.

But the visitors took the lead when Lill got his second goal with Shirebrook claiming the pfficials had missed a foul in the build up.