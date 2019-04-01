Jon Froggatt full of praise as nine man AFC Mansfield hang on to a point.

The AFC Mansfield management hardly had a bad word for their side after they held Wisbech Town to a 1-1 draw with nine men.

“To have nine men for 35/40 minutes, I can’t fault the lads at all with their work rate, desire and togetherness to see the game out,” manager Mark Ward said after the draw at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium.

“I know we were one-nil up but to get a result out of it in the end, I’m very proud of the lads and I’m more than happy with a point.

“We had chances before the (first) sending off and we could have been three or four up - one was cleared off the line, one hit the post, Cam (Dear) had a one-on-one.”

New player-assistant manager Jon Froggatt made his debut late on, and likes what he has seen from the team so far: “I’ve been here a week now and trained a few times, and I can see

the togetherness in the changing room and the togetherness they’ve shown out there today.

“If they show that togetherness week in, week out, then I know that group of lads won’t have a problem in this league.”

The Bulls dominated the first half and were rewarded with the lead when Cameron Dear’s free-kick took a wicked deflection past Connell in the Wisbech net.

Even after Pat Lindley was shown a straight red card AFC looked the more likely, but Ollie Fearon’s second yellow card allowed the hosts back into the game and to eventually snatch a point through Toby Hilliard’s close-range header.