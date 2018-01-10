'Hurt' Denton demands reaction to defeat

Manager Craig Denton is demanding an immediate reaction to Rainworth’s disappointing home defeat by Penistone on Saturday.

Denton says it hurt him to see Penistone show more heart for the fight than his own men as the South Yorkshire club completed a league double over the Wrens with a 2-1 victory, and demanded a reaction when Rainworth visit in-form Liversedge this weekend.

The Rainworth boss was in no mood to brook any excuses about ring-rustiness after the Christmas and New Year lay-off, but insisted: “We just weren’t at it on the day.”

Denton continued: “We came in in midweek and trained hard in preparation for the match, but we gave a sloppy goal away in the first minute, and although we got a quick equaliser we were disappointed by our performance when we spoke in the dressing room at half time.

“We changed a few things in the second half, some things including the second half substitutions force-put, but we never got out of second gear.

“Matty Sykes was struggling for fitness on his return from injury, and Tomas Poole suffered a head injury, so these two had to be replaced, and although it’s no criticism of the men who came on, that destroyed us a bit.

“I had warned beforehand that we would have to be at our very best to have any chance of beating Penistone, but in truth we need to be at our very best in every game we play – it’s no good dong what we are good at in one game and then dropping it off in another.

“We need the desire, the passion and the will to win in every match, and it hurts that Penistone showed more of that than we did on the day. When a team which is technically superior comes and beats us we hold our hands up, but Penistone beat us on pure heart and work rate, and that’s hard to take.

“The lads know that performance was unacceptable to the club, to me and to themselves and will want to put that right at Liversedge on Saturday.”

Once again the Wrens will come up against an in-form side who have not lost since mid-November, and they will travel without left back Niall Smith who has left the club for personal and work reasons but central defender Max Pemberton should be available following a one-match ban for an accumulation of cautions.