It was another tough day at the office for Clipstone on Saturday as they fell 6-0 at home to Thackley in the NCEL Premier.

The Cobras remain winless and with just one point all season, Saturday’s loss their 30th of the campaign.

You can read more about the game and the thoughts of manager Jamie Hardwick HERE

Have a look at our gallery of photos from Saturday’s game. Pictures courtesy of Daniel Walker.