GALLERY: Clipstone earn a point against Ingles
Clipstone played out a 2-2 draw with Ingles on Saturday in the EMCL.
Photographer Dan Walker was there to capture the action and you can see some of his pics in our gallery.
Action from Clipstone (in black and white) against Ingles.
Dan Walker
jpimedia
Action from Clipstone (in black and white) against Ingles.
Dan Walker
jpimedia
Action from Clipstone (in black and white) against Ingles.
Dan Walker
jpimedia
Action from Clipstone (in black and white) against Ingles.
Dan Walker
jpimedia
View more