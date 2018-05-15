Funk ecstatic after AFC Mansfield are promoted

AFC Mansfield manager Rudy Funk was ecstatic after the Bulls were offered a place in next year’s Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

Only the top two in the Northern Counties East League were guaranteed promotion and Funk was furious last week when the league extended the season by a week to give their rivals Pickering Town chance to catch up on three outstanding games and pip them into third on goal difference.

However, their points per game record was second nationally and it was confirmed on Monday that they would be going up to the highest level they have every played at.

“It is incredible. I am in the Canaries and this is going to be best holiday I’ve ever had,” beamed Funk after his seventh career promotion.

“We are absolutely buzzing as a club and I am so proud of everyone there. I am almost too emotional to speak.

“We have had such a fantastic season that had such a sad ending. Now things have changed and we are in the Evo-Stik. I am over the moon. Messages are coming in to me like crazy and people sound so delighted for us.

“We are all big Mansfield Town fans and their season didn’t end the way we wanted. But at least this gives local football people a bit of joy and comfort.”