Fresh challenge excites Chris Moyses as he takes Alfreton Town reins

New Alfreton Town manager Chris Moyses is excited by the challenge that awaits him at the Impact Arena.

Moyses was confirmed as the Reds boss on Tuesday of this week following the departure of John McDermott.

The change comes after a 1-1 home draw with Darlington and the team fifth from bottom in the National League North. But former Lincoln City boss Moyses is eager to turn the tide, starting at home against Leamington on Saturday.

“I’m delighted to be here at the club, I recognise the challenge ahead of us and it’s certainly a challenge but it’s a very exciting project here, I’m looking forward to it.”

“There is no denying the quality within the squad, we have a great side and we shouldn’t be where we are in the table but we will focus on one game at a time. I want to make us hard to beat and install solidarity and structure to the way we play.”

“I have good contacts within the game and it’s always nice to have options. That’s not suggesting we need to bring any players in but the options are healthy to have. I’ll be treating Saturday as my first game of the season and the lads can treat it as a fresh approach and a fresh way of playing.”

“The first aim is safety and we will aim to achieve that, we know what we want in the long term and it’s an exciting project and we will work hard to achieve that. It’s been great coming into the club so far, I had a good chat with Wayne and I’m excited to get going and first and foremost get the Reds back up the table.”

Moyses, a former defender who played in the Football League with Lincoln City and Halifax Town, has coaching experience with Lincoln United before going on to manage Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

He has also been part of the Centre of Excellence at Lincoln City before he took on the Imps’ first team reins.

Moyses has wasted no time in appointing a backroom staff of assistant Andy McMillan and first team coach Lee Beevers.

It follows as Karl Lenighan and Chris Millington also followed McDermott out the club earlier this week.