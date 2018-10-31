Falklands adventure for young Buck Brown

Promising young Buxton defender Alex Brown sets off on the trip of a lifetime on Tuesday when he heads for the Falkland Islands to participate in a 16-man FA ambassadorial visit.

Brown, 20, is the only step three player to be selected, with the rest of the party made up of step four and five players.

The FA have yet to release full details of the itinerary but Brown will fly out from RAF Brize Norton and be gone for a week.

“Alex is a smashing lad and we wish him well, said Bucks vice-chairman Tony Tomlinson.

“He is the only step three player going and the only northern-based player too, so this is a real feather in his cap.

“It’s a very unusual destination to be playing football at. We heard about the selection before the destination and, when we heard it was the Falkland Islands, a few mouths dropped open!

“We asked around and just one of our supporters has ever been there.”

Left back Brown came through the ranks at Sheffield United and represented England C in Dublin last summer with England C boss Paul Fairclough in charge of the Falklands trip squad too.

Released by the Blades, he played for Hallam and Sheffield FC before joining the Bucks ahead of this season following trials at Harrogate Town and FC United.

Since then he has started 18 of their 20 games, plus coming on for one as sub, rested only for a League Cup match.

Buxton faced a long midweek trip to King’s Lynn for an unlikely FA Trophy replay after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Silverlands last weekend.

Trailing 2-0 and with Liam hardy sent off on a straight red card, things looked bleak for the Bucks.

But they rallied well to lead 3-2 only to then see the visitors force a replay in the third minute of stoppage time.

After home skipper Greg Young had a first-minute effort dubiously ruled out for offside, the Linnets were ahead when Gash converted a 44th minute corner at the far post.

It was no surprise when midfielder Parker made it 2-0 after the break following a corner and the out-of-sorts Buck’ seemed doomed after going down to 10 men minutes later for Hardy’s foul.

Then out of the blue in the 68th minute, sub Callum Chippendale swung over a cross from the left and Greg Young’s deft 18-yard header beat Street at his far post.

Young then levelled the game eight minutes later as from 12 yards he headed home a left flank free kick delivered by debutant Oli Roberts.

Home winger Jude then laid on an opening, with a low cross from the right that Callum didn’t miss in front of goal to make it 3-2.

To their credit, the shaken Linnetsthrew everything into a desperate search for an equaliser which arrived in the 93rd minute. Every player, including keeper Street, was to be seen in and around the danger area for a corner which Theo couldn’t hold and Frohawk forced the ball home.

It was a bitter pill - and coincidence - for Buxton to swallow that for the second time in five days a very late forward substitute had snatched away a victory in added time.

Buxton head for Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday looking for a first league win in five after three draws and a defeat.