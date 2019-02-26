FA charge for Sherwood Colliery manager Wayne Savage

Sherwood boss Wayne Savage.
Sherwood boss Wayne Savage.

Sherwood Colliery FC manager Wayne Savage is facing an FA charge of Improper Conduct.

Notts FA has confirmed he is to be charged with Improper Conduct aggravated by Race/Religion which Chad understands relates to a posting on Savage’s own personal social media.

He will have a specified amount of time to respond to the charge then an FA Commission will be appointed to view the charge and come to a decision.

Neither Savage nor Sherwood Colliery FC wanted to comment when contacted by the Chad.

Sherwood Colliery play in the East Midlands Counties League.