Ex-Alfreton Town defender subject of £6m bid from Premier League club

Bristol City centre-half Aden Flint has been the subject of a £6m bid from Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion, according to reports.

Flint, who had a spell at Alfreton Town earlier in his career, has been a rock at the heart of the Robins’ defence this season in the Championship.

The 28-year-old has made 31 appearances for Lee Johnson’s side, scoring seven goals, including one against Premier League giants Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

But Brighton will have to up their offer if they are to try and tempt Bristol City to part with Flint. Sky Sports News are reporting Brighton’s £6m offer has been rejected.