Craig Denton accepts the blame for Rainworth thumping

Manager Craig Denton insists he is to blame for Rainworth MW’s 4-0 defeat at Pontefract on Saturday.

The Wrens boss says that circumstances on the day led him to change the way the side normally plays, and it didn’t work out, so responsibility remains with him for the loss.

Rainworth had a mountain to climb, even before the match against the home side’s prolific scoring record, when both central defenders Richard Adams and Max Pemberton were absent.

“We knew Max wasn’t going to be available for the match, and then Richard picked up a virus on Thursday which ruled him out,” said Denton. “They are two key players who have been outstanding in recent weeks so we did miss them.

“It wasn’t possible to do a full like for like change and I had to mix the back line up a bit, so I decided to change the way we play, it didn’t come off and I have to accept the responsibility for that.”

A heavy, boggy quagmire of a pitch certainly didn’t help the Wrens’ cause, but Denton was in no mood for excuses.

He continued: “It was the same for both sides, we knew what they would be like, they are really good going forward as their scoring record shows, they are strong and powerful, they know how to handle difficult conditions, and that’s testament to their management. No wonder they are flying.

“But we didn’t deal with them, we didn’t do what we set out to do, and if we don’t work hard and look after each other on the pitch against that sort of opposition we are going to lose games.”

One bright spot amid the gloom was the heroic performance of keeper and skipper Ben Townsend, who prevented a heavier defeat with a string of fine saves.

But Denton said: “He was let down because the other lads were not at their best, and in this league you have to be at your best week in, week out. No-one will hand you the points on a plate.”

Rainworth are without a match this weekend, but visit Division One outfit Rossington Main on Tuesday before returning to league action on Saturday week against Clipstone who, under new manager Jamie Hardwick, picked up their first point of the season last week.

“That shows the truth of what I was just saying,” said the Wrens boss. ‘We have to make sure we don’t take our foot off the pedal, because nothing is guaranteed in these two games. We will train Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week, because we need to go back to the drawing board and get ourselves back to winning ways.”