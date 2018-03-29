Clipstone’s relegation from NCEL Premier confirmed

Clipstone’s relegation from the NCEL Premier was confirmed on Wednesday night after a 5-2 defeat to Albion Sports.

A young Cobras side contained six players aged under 18 and a heavy defeat looked on the cards after they trailed 4-0 with only 37 minutes gone.

However, they came out after half time and put in an immense performance that was full of the character that has been lacking in recent games.

They reduced the deficit after 55 minutes when an excellent through ball by Tom Sharpe put Jermaine Jatau in on goal. The Cobras’ striker still has plenty to do but remained composed and steered the ball past Sports ‘keeper Merson Bradley.

Sharpe then showed good footwork to create a chance for himself but the ball went the wrong side of the post.

Jatau’s second came in the 71st minute when he pounced on a sliced clearance and beat Bradley from six yards.

A tremendous second half fightback was only partially ruined when the home side were awarded a 90th-minute penalty and Paul Beesley scored the last goal in a thoroughly entertaining game.

Clipstone’s next game is away against Bottesford Town on Saturday 31th March (3pm kick off).

Clipstone: Ball, Gaughan, Sockett, Webster (c), E Holmes, Thistlewaite (B Holmes 52), Gray (Limb 73), Richards, Jatau, Sharpe, Govan-Greenacre (Wilkinson 63). Sub not used: Jepson, Birch (gk).

Cobras’ man of the match: Jermaine Jatau.

Attendance: 37.