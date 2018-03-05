Clipstone boss steps down to take up role at Scunthorpe United

Jamie Hardwick has stepped down from his role as manager of Clipstone F.C to take up a role at Scunthorpe United.

Hardwick will take up the role of head of coaching and player development for the Iron.

But he will continue to be a key part of the Clipstone set up moving forward, supporting new manager Alan Widdowson as part of the management team.

A club spokesman said: “We are all delighted for Jamie and thank him for all the hard work he has put in recently and look forward to seeing him continue his support to Alan.”

Widdowson, formerly assistant manager at the club, said: “I will be doing my utmost to ensure Clipstone is at the heart of the community.

“I am really looking forward to continuing what Jamie and myself have already started at the club and looking to the future, I will put all my efforts into moving the club forward.”