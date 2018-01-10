Clipstone boss quits after Notts Senior Cup exit

Clipstone boss Ian Cotton has resigned afer he side were beaten by Dunkirk in the Notts Senior Cup quarter-final.

Clipstone held a two-goal lead with eight minutes remaining in a pulsating Nottinghamshire Senior Cup tie but were unable to hold on and eventually went out in a penalty shootout.

The Cobras took the lead somewhat against the run of play in the 21st minute through Tom Blaney. However Adrian Lang levelled for the hosts before Keenan Leeds restored the Cobras’ lead from the penalty spot after Eden Homer was upended in the area.

When Tom Blaney coolly slotted home in the 52nd minute it looked as though Clipstone were going to secure a rare victory.

But two goals for the home side in the final eight minutes, either side of a harsh red card for Homer, levelled the tie.

In the 90th minute substitute Matt Hubbard missed a great chance to win the game but shot straight at ‘keeper Ryan Howes to miss a one on one chance and the game went to extra time.

The fact that there were no further goals in those 30 minutes was mainly down to Clipstone ‘keeper Levi Owen who pulled off three good saves.

A penalty shootout followed and although Keir Webster, Olly Ashton and Brendan Williams all scored with their kicks, misses by Ben Rogers and Karl Bullock meant that the home side went through.

Dunkirk FC (1) 3

Lang 34, Berridge 83.Burton 89

Clipstone FC (2) 3

Blaney 21 52, Leeds 44 (pen)

After extra time. Dunkirk win 4-3 on penalties.

Clipstone: Owen, Chadburn, Vickers, Webster, Taylor, Rogers ©, Homer, Dando (Williams 69), Ashton, K Leeds (Hubbard 79), Blaney (Bullock 86)

Attendance : 36.

Bookings: Dando, Ashton, Taylor.

Sent off: Homer.

Cobras’ Man of the Match: Levi Owen.