Central Midlands League: Eastwood and Sherwood battle it out for South Division title

Sherwood Colliery’s superior goal difference in the Central Midlands League took a hit on Monday night as Eastwood Community won one of their games in hand, with a 4-0 victory over Aslockton & Orston.

A Jack James goal on 34 minutes gave the visitors the lead, Joe Butler getting a second three minutes later in Monday night’s contest. To their credit the Cranmers fought back but went further behind on the hour as Jack Allen netted. Butler’s second in the 75th minute set the seal on the win.

There was a double celebration for Eastwood reserves on Tuesday as they won the Phoenix Trophies Division One Cup as well as clinching the championship after Mickleover Sports’ draw at Holbrook. The cup final, played at Selston, saw them recover from a 2nd minute goal from Sherwood Colliery’s Liam Black to take the trophy 3-1. Kieron Knight levelled the scores in the eighth minute and took the lead with a powerful Connor Wrenn header with 34 played. There were close escapes at both ends before another Knight shot ricocheted off a defender with four minutes left to start the celebrations.

Clay Cross made it 16 wins from 18 matches as they beat Welbeck Lions 3-0 in a match switched to Mill Lane. The Millers led at half time through a 37th minute Josh Parfitt goal and doubled the lead five minutes after the break, Ant Lynam with the goal. Parfitt’s second with 78 minutes on the clock kept the hosts’ pursuit of Harworth Colliery on track. AFC Bentley trailed for almost an hour of their home game with Dinnington Town who took the lead in the 21st minute with a Scott McKenna goal. They finally took a late hold on the match, Bradley Maddison finally equalised on 75 minutes, Josh Bowkett settling things four minutes later. Retford made the long trek to Tideswell where two Adam Scott goals in the first half hour proved decisive, Daniel Hopkins reducing the lead in the second half.

A morale –boosting win for AFC Kilburn in the South division as they beat 4th placed Pinxton 2-0. Aaron Coyle gave Kilburn the lead in the first half, Kyle Lee getting the second later on.

A busy night in Division One saw Mickleover Sports finally having the final spark extinguished in their championship quest after a goalless draw at Holbrook St Michaels. Linby Colliery won 3-0 at Heanor Town thanks to two penalties converted by Liam Cartledge and Aiden Butler, Toby Birch celebrating his birthday by scoring the third. Seven goals and seven scorers for Hucknall Town at Mickleover RBL as they ran up a 7-2 win. Scorers for Hucknall were Connor Kennedy, Jordan Phillips, Montell Gatland, Joe Ashurst, Ben Waplington, James Wright and Shane Newton while Sam Morris and Alex Mander got one each for the Legion. Holbrook Sports beat Cromford 3-1, all the goals coming in the first half hour. James Bates put Cromford ahead in the early stages but a 13th minute Sean Carter goal and two in four minutes from Archie Dearie gave Sports the points.

Eastwood Community’s second win in three nights took them to the top of the South division on goal difference on Wednesday, a 5-1 defeat of Hilton Harriers enough to unseat long time leaders Sherwood Colliery. A 20th minute opener for Ryan Butler followed by two more from Kaylum Mitchell and Danny Hayes in quick succession just before half time put the Red Badgers in control. Butler’s second on 72 minutes and a fifth from Rory Smith with six minutes left finished things although Hilton did pull one back in the final minute. The match between Mickleover RBL and Swanwick finished goalless

Both of the leading contenders in the North division added three points to their totals on Thursday. Harworth Colliery made the short trip to Thorne and put six past their opponents without reply. Mark West led the way with a hat trick, Shaun Mundy grabbing two with Tom Pick also finding the net. The second home “away” win in three days kept Clay Cross in the chase as they came from behind to beat Staveley Reserves 4-2 in a match switched to Mill Lane. The Trojans went in front with a Jono Clark goal in the fifth minute, Josh Parfitt restoring parity with 12 played. Clark’s second midway through the first half gave Staveley an interval lead, but any thoughts of holding on to it were thwarted by Lee Clay who took his CML goal total to 40 for the season with a second half hat trick. In the other game in the division, Tideswell United beat Welbeck Lions 6-1, Daniel Hopkins getting a hat trick, with Henry Litherland, Rich Conway and Tim Baker also on the scoresheet.

Eastwood Community were presented with the Macron Store Stoke Division one championship trophy before their match at AFC Kilburn. A much changed visiting side completed a highly successful week with a 2-1 win. Rich Jahtine and Owen Everton were the Red Badgers’ scorers, Paul Beresford on target for Kilburn. Wirksworth Town won 3-0 at Holbrook St Michaels, the goials coming from Toby Howard, Ryan Marchington and Adam Kay, a win which strengthens their hold on third spot. Sherwood Colliery were 7-0 winners at home to Cromford, Ewan Robson scoring twice with one apiece for Ethan Weisztort, Kyle Chadburn, Liam Carver, Steve Sowter and Jordan Ingram.