Billy Heath happy with Alfreton Town’s work-rate after draw with Stockport County

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath was left delighted with the graft of his side after their 1-1 draw with Stockport.

The Reds led through Reece Styche’s clinical second half penalty.

But they were denied a morale-boosting win ten minutes from time former when Alfreton striker Nyal Ball steered home James Kirby’s deep cross via the foot of the back post.

Heath was left full of praise for the applicaton of his side and the comittment on display.

“l thought we played really well, l thought we were excellent,” he said.

“l said to the players at this level, in any game, you have to be prepared to work hard. Forget formations, forget tactics, forget shape, forget moving counters around and trying to make this game sound like splitting the atom - you’ve got to work hard.

“All my teams work hard and that’s what we’ve seen today. They have been honest and players were backing each other up. They were ommitted, tackles were going in - it was really good game.”

But it was tinged with an admittance that his side should have bagged all three points.

“We needed some sort of response and they certainly gave us that, but l think we deserved to win the game,” added Heath.

“We’ve had enough chances so, in a way I’mn disappointed, but on the other side of it it’s a building block.

“It is a point at home against a very, very big football club and in my opinion we deserved to win the game.

“What you saw is what my sides are generally like - we worked ever so hard - we cancelled their system out.

“Tirst half was a pretty even affair with not a massive amount of chances.

“The second half going up our slope, where we’ve had problems before, we had three or four really good chances and on another day could have come away winning three or four one.