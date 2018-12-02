Below-par Alfreton Town are beaten again

Yet another below par performance by Alfreton Town allowed Hereford FC to record their first National League North win since mid-August.

The Reds were beaten thanks to a soft last minute penalty at Edgar Street, just three minutes after conjuring up an outstanding equaliser, to lose 2-1

﻿What came before those final few minutes was tame at best with neither side looking particularly confident in front of goal, Mike Symons almost contriving to fail opening the scoring when presented with the ball unmarked in front of goal from Kyle Finn’s astute 18th minute pass.

Hereford should have doubled their advantage 16 minutes later when Tom Owen-Evans smashed the ball against the underside of the crossbar, with Finn only able to guide the loose ball into the side-netting.

Three James Clifton deliveries were all that caused the hosts any anguish during the first half, the initial cross winning a corner, then both Richard Peniket and Tom Allan were the recipients who went close.

Far too infrequently Alfreton tried to push forward after the break, but they were at last rewarded in the 87th minute when Reece Styche whipped in a superb cross for fellow sub Craig Hobson to head sweetly past home keeper Matt Yates.

On to the final minute and an innocuous tackle by Martin Riley on Symons was enough for referee James Bell to point to the spot, with James Roberts delivering the penalty low to Sam Ramsbottom’s right.

One bright beacon for Reds’ fans was the debut of on-loan defender Adam Curry, whose contribution at the back was pretty solid.