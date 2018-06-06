Alfreton Town sign Jack Lane from Tamworth

Alfreton Town have signed defender Jack Lane from Tamworth on a one-year deal.

The towering central defender, who is 6’ 3”, started out by working his way through the youth set up at Macclesfield before earning a pro deal with the Silkmen.

Boss Billy Heath said: “We have a really good player in Jack, he’s been at Tamworth and Nuneaton most recently and he has always done well.

“Jack is a left footed centre half which gives us good balance in the backline and he can play too. He’s good on the ball and has bags of quality, we are really pleased to have him on board and things are shaping up now.

“We are looking strong and once our business is concluded we will probably have a smaller squad than most in the league as we aim for around 18 players. But our team is a flexible one; a lot of the players can play more than one position. We have a great blend of experience at this level and youth.

“We have done really well to get the players we have and equally the players who we have brought in have wanted to come to Alfreton over other sides and other offers. We are building an excellent squad and a great atmosphere within the team, we are looking very strong.”

After leaving Macclesfield, he played for Salford City, Hinckley United and Oadby Town, before moving to the US to play for Sacremento Republic in California for a year.

A move to Ilkeston then followed under Kevin Wilson and Steve Chettle before Jack would join Nuneaton Town summer of 2015.

A switch to Tamworth followed in the summer of 2016 before Jack was released at the end of the 2017/18 season.