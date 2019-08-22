No Timi Elsnik, but injury-hit Mansfield Town chase transfer triple before window closes

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster is now hoping to bring in up to three new players ahead of the 2nd September deadline after seeing an early season injury crisis mount at the One Call Stadium.

With three more players in the treatment room after the midweek home defeat by Leyton Orient, Stags are now frantically searching for new faces with a defender, a midfielder and a forward on the shopping list.

NEW TRIPLE INJURY BLOW FOR STAGS



“We are looking for reinforcements and they will come in within the next nine to 10 days,” said Dempster.

“The likelihood of getting someone in for the starting XI on Saturday would be slim, but the option is open.

“I would say we’d bring in two to three maximum and we’d probably be looking down the spine of the team centrally.

“Andy Burgess is working hard speaking to agents and clubs from higher divisions.”

He added: “We want to strengthen the squad. It’s important we don’t just bring bodies in for the sake of it. They have to be the right character and the right footballer.”

Fans were hoping the midfielder being chased might be Timi Elsnik, who is a free agent after impressing at Mansfield last season on loan from Derby.

However, Dempster said: “Timi has been in my thoughts, but having spoken to his agent, that is now dead in the water.”