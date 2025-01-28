Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour said Stags remain in a great position in League One and have no time to dwell on Saturday's bad performance with Crawley Town visiting the One Call Stadium tonight.

Kilgour, recently back from a 16-month injury lay-off, conceded a penalty in Saturday's disappointing 3-2 defeat at bottom club Cambridge United.

So he said he and his team mates were eager to quickly move on tonight and beat another struggling side to halt a three-game losing streak.

“It was a difficult afternoon on Saturday,” he said.

Alfie Kilgour in action at Cambridge United on Saturday. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“There are no easy games in this league and playing bottom of the table away from home, you know you're in for a tough game. And we didn't quite stand up to that on the day.

“We have to dust ourselves down and we have another opportunity on Tuesday night to put it right which there is an eagerness to do.

“That's the beauty of this league – there are so many fixtures that you do not have time to dwell on Saturday's result. You move on to the next game.

“Hopefully it was just a one-off. No one goes onto the pitch to make mistakes.

“It happens in football which is why it's the best game in the world. We won't be the first and we won't be the last.

“A few of the lads just weren't at it on the day, including myself.

“It's now about character and bouncing back, sticking together and digging deep to put it right, which everybody is very keen to do.

“We need to do the basics, have each other's backs and take pride in a clean sheet.”

Kilgour continued: “We are in a great position with games in hand.

“If you had said to us pre-season that at this point in the season we would be here we would have snatched your hand off.

“We need to try to get a bit of a winning run going and get that winning mentality back – that desire and hunger to hang onto results and not concede goals. Maybe that has dropped off a bit? So the quicker we get that back the better.

“We're in a great spot. We are not too far off the play-offs and, ultimately, at the start of the season our aim was to stay in the league.

“So we are doing well and we have got a great squad here.

“Crawley are a good side, but we are back at home in front of our home fans and I think we will get right at them with lots of energy.”

On his return from a serious Achilles injury, Kilgour said: “It is hard when you are trying to get game time, the odd minutes here and there, playing 90 minutes then not playing for a little while, then getting another game – it is tough.

“You want to play Saturday-Tuesday and get that momentum and sharpness back.

“But to get into double figures for appearances already this season is absolutely brilliant and a real bonus.

“Last year I couldn't even walk, so to be back on a football pitch for Mansfield is ultimately all I could wish for.

“I feel fit and healthy and I am loving every minute of it.

“It is a privilege to be here as part of such a good squad and when required I will always try to do my best.

“I played quite a few games in League One when I was at Bristol Rovers so I am used to the league and the standard.”

Kilgour says he is now confident in the injury and his body after so much hard work to return.

“I had 16 months out and for every day of that 16 months I was trying to do one thing and that was get back to being a footballer,” he said.

“So every exercise I did and every rep I did was for one thing and that was to build confidence in my body again, trust in my body again and make it stronger to take away any doubt I would have.

“I do not have any doubts now and feel confident, fit and strong as I know I have put in the work.

“I don't feel I have lost anything – I still feel quick and strong.

“I train hard every day and take each training session like a game, which pays you back.

“It's hard at the time but when it comes to playing regularly Saturday-Tuesday you are fit and ready to go physically as well as mentally.

“Sitting at home on the sofa unable to walk definitely wasn't for me. You feel like you have lost your purpose, being paid for doing nothing. I am a competitor and taking it away from you is really hard.

“To be back out on a football pitch with your friends, your team mates, having a good time, being fit, being healthy as a young 26-year-old, is what you want in life and I absolutely love it. I do not take any day for granted. I do appreciate it even more now.”